Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington. Experts in artificial intelligence are sounding alarms about Trump’s “extreme vetting” initiative that proposes using technology to scan social media and automatically make assessments about which foreigners should be allowed to stay in the United States. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says an authorized operator of its Twitter page accidentally retweeted a tweet urging President Donald Trump to resign.

A Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said in a brief written statement that the content of the original tweet “would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

The tweet was posted by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Manning said the person who had retweeted the item “caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s