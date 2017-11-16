Records: Kansas jailer impregnated inmate who had abortion

GARNETT, Kan. (AP) – Court records show a fired eastern Kansas jailer had sex with five inmates, including one who become pregnant and had an abortion.

The arrest affidavit for 27-year-old Lexington Laiter, of Garnett, was released this week. Laiter is jailed on $250,000 bail in Osage County after he was charged last month in neighboring Anderson County with 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations. His attorney hasn’t returned a phone message.

Laiter worked at the Anderson County Jail from 2013 until he was fired last December for bringing tobacco into the facility. The court records say one of the inmates alleged she became pregnant after having sex with Laiter in January 2015. She told authorities Laiter gave her $500 to help pay for the abortion.