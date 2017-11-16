Report states Bill Snyder declined administrations plan for successor

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A plan was in place for Bill Snyder’s successor to take over the reigns of the Kansas State football program after the 2017 season, but Wildcats Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder rejected the deal according to a Facebook post from former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

He states, “Sources said Kansas State’s top officials, including president Richard Myers, and the school’s highest-profile boosters were all on board with Jim Leavitt, then a Colorado assistant, joining KSU’s staff and then replacing the legendary Snyder after the 2017 season. Leavitt and the school had an agreement, guaranteeing Leavitt $3 million if he wasn’t named K-State’s coach by Jan. 1, 2018.”

Leavitt is currently the defensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks and was an assistant at Kansas State in the early 1990’s.

McMurphy continues the post by stating, “Last December, Snyder pushed back on Leavitt, a former KSU assistant, being named his replacement because Snyder wanted his son Sean, currently KSU’s associate head coach and special teams coordinator, to replace him, sources said.”

