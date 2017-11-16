Shawnee County emergency responding exercise

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Shawnee County courthouse opened its doors for an emergency response exercise Wednesday night.

Several scenarios each as important and realistic as the next, but the look is just as important as the exercise itself.

“We want to make sure that when law enforcement sees this that this looks like something they would encounter,” Jake Jackson said.

Jackson is the man behind the brush creating the realistic look.

“You need to study, you need to make sure you study what real stuff looks like,” Jackson said.

He’s been studying for ten years to help make his work as realistic as possible. He owns Monster Maker by Night FX and has been into effects with makeup since he was 16.

The Department of Emergency Management said that having realistic scenarios can help save lives.

“All these exercises are designed to let respondors never walk into something for the first time,” Dusty Nichols said.

The exercises are developed from lessons learned during real situations from across the country.

“All the people we have here are responding to whatever injury we gave them, whatever situation they are in, so the swat team and responders will have to deal with real world responses from humans,” Nichols said.

“It’s not just me coming in and doing makeup, it’s us setting the scene and the more the scene can look realistic its only going to help the responders,” Jackson said.

With the exception of the first responders and those putting-on the exercise — everyone else — from the victims to the gunmen were volunteers.