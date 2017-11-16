Student kicked off Kansas basketball team amid anthem flap

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Muslim student athlete who refused to observe the national anthem for religious reasons at a basketball game has been kicked off the team at Garden City Community College.

That is igniting a dispute over whether the western Kansas school violated the 19-year-old student’s civil rights because he continued shooting balls during the anthem. That led with a confrontation with a fan who confronted him about disrespecting the flag.

The college contends the Rasool Samir was dismissed for a violation of team rules, including not being in the locker room when the anthem was played.

But the American Civil Liberties Union says it is concerned that he may have been disciplined for exercising his First Amendment rights. It is still gathering information and has not decided whether to sue.