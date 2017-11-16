Suspect identified in SE Topeka bank robbery

Related Coverage Police car rammed by robbery suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the suspect in a recent southeast Topeka bank robbery that led police on a chase through the eastern parts of Topeka.

Police report Daniel Dukewits, 40, was taken to jail on a federal arrest warrant as well as other charges from the robbery incident.

A report of a robbery at the Azura Credit Union was first reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of SE 29th Street, near Lake Shawnee.

Credit Union employees and witnesses reported the suspect left in a silver Pontiac car after showing a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was indicated or shown at the time. Dukewits then left with an unknown amount of money. Police were able to stop the described suspect vehicle only five minutes later at 6th and Rice Rd. Police attempted to stop the vehicle however the driver drove away initiating a pursuit that drove through the eastern parts of the city, at one point ramming a police car and continuing through the Highland Park area where he finally came to a stop in the 21st and Maryland area after having at least one flat tire.

Dukewits was then taken into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident.