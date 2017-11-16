Topeka man hopes to find 100 jobs for 100 teens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is partnering with employment experts to find 100 jobs for 100 teens. Curtis Pitts is asking Topeka businesses to hire at least one Shawnee County teen by the end of the school year.

“We’re into that ‘want to’ era here in Topeka. What do we want to do to make our community and our kids future better,” said Pitts. “I think that our city is interested in giving kids jobs that have meaningful impact to their business.”

More than that, organizers say this program will be an easier way to search for workers.

Pitts is partnering with the Topeka Workforce Center and Heartland Works to give teens the training they need. They plan to provide “Job Success Workshops” to teach teens about resume preparation, completing applications, preparing for a job interview, job retention, personal relationship skills, and other individualized employment skills.

“Businesses will get a young person that is really motivated to go to work. They want the part time jobs,” said Cheryl White with Kansas Works.

Pitts said the training workshops will begin in December and the hope is to start finding jobs for teens in January. He said he hopes this give kids hope for the future.

“Our kids are kind of hopeless now and they’re struggling. They’re doing without and we want to show them that hey you get a job, you can do work, you can help yourself. There is more things that you can do,” said Pitts.