Topeka’s 2017 top 20 under 40 honorees celebrated

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What started out as hundreds is now just twenty, and they’re some of the most community-minded people in the capital city.

After 11 months of going through nominations and a rigorous selection process – the top 20 men and women of Topeka under the age of 40 – were celebrated.

“They choose them for what they are doing in their jobs as well as how they are impacting our community in other ways,” Development Director Erin Aldridge said.

The selection process has no specific template for a perfect honoree. This year’s award recipients range from business leaders to law enforcement professionals.

Ben Broxterman was honored for for starting the child life program at Stormont Vail.

“There’s a whole room of people who are doing some really great things and we’re all doing different things and that’s what it takes to make the community awesome,” he said.

Another honoree from the healthcare world said the top 20 under 40 highlights the work that truly impacts our community.

“There are some amazing people in this community and this is a really cool way for those people to be recognized that might not otherwise be so,” Sara Wilhelm of Stormont Vail Health Pediatrics said.

Broxterman said even though the group of 20 honorees are doing such different work, it’s what makes all the pieces to the puzzle fit for a better community.

The celebration is also a fundraiser for the Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts.

For more information and how to nominate community members for next years Top 20 Under 40, click here.