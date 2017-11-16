Wichita woman dies after being run over by trash truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police report a 79-year-old woman was killed when a trash truck backed over her.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Laurel Drive near Douglas Avenue and Webb.

Police said the driver of the trash truck did not see the woman walking in the road. The truck backed over her.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

KSNW-TV reports the identity of the woman is Carol Denning, a mother of four and a retired music teacher, a piano teacher and a local musician.

Police are still interviewing the truck driver and nearby residents about the accident. The management team for the trash company also arrived on scene.

Wichita Waste Management released the following statement Wednesday after the accident.

This is a heartbreaking incident and our deepest sympathies go out to family members and friends of the deceased. We are working with the Wichita police department and would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders who attended and assisted at the scene. We appreciate your patience as we fully cooperate with authorities as they investigate this incident.