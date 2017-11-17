Body found in Texas identified as Kansas man

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KSNW) – A Texas Sheriff’s Department said a body found in Texas is that of a Kansas man. That is according to Myhighplains.com

Officials say the body has been identified as 39-year-old Luis Eduardo Moreno from Liberal.

Moreno was reported missing on Nov. 2. His body was found north of Highway 54 on County Rd 15 along a fence line.

Officials are expecting to see autopsy results Friday afternoon.

The investigation continues and Sherman Co. Sheriffs office and the Texas Rangers are investigating his death as a homicide.

