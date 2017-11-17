City gives updates on construction before holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two major street projects will continue throughout the holiday season as weather permits. A third project will be opened to through traffic until spring.

Wanamaker — 21st St. Intersection and 21st St. west of Wanamaker

The city is on schedule to have the entire SW 21st St. and SW Wanamaker intersection (as well as SW 21st St. west of Wanamaker) open by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. There will be minor additional work after Nov. 22, such as sidewalk completion and sod installation, that may require short term temporary lane restrictions.

SW Wanamaker and SW 10th Intersection

So far, the NE quadrant has been completed, while the SE quadrant is scheduled next. Once these two are complete, they city will determine whether the project should be winterized and reopened, or if construction on the remaining two quadrants on the west side should continue through the winter months.

This is part of the larger SW Wanamaker from 4th to 10th St. Reconstruction Project that began May 15. The original completion date was Dec. 1, but the city modified the phasing at the request of businesses in that area, to allow the intersection at 10th and Wanamaker to remain open in the beginning phases of the project.

N Kansas Ave — Curtis to Norris

The project came to a halt in late August after a heavy rain exposed a failed storm water sewer pipe. Design work has begun to replace the pipe and will be completed in the spring.

At this time, the intersection of Kansas and Norris, and the other open section, is being temporarily patched and will be opened for the winter.