Clinton jokes she’s resigning from the ‘Fox News presidency’

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pauses as she speak during a campaign stop at the Frontline Outreach Center in Orlando, Fla. Clinton is calling her new book "What Happened" and promising to let her "guard down" as she remembers her defeat last year to Donald Trump. Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Thursday, July 27, 2017, that Clinton will describe the "intense personal experience" of being the first woman nominated by a major party for president. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is mocking Fox News for “always talking” about her as if she’d won the presidency.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is joking in an interview with the online news outlet NowThis that she is officially resigning as the conservative news channel’s president of the United States.

She says the outlet is “always talking about the Clinton administration,” despite the fact that she lost the election Donald Trump.

Clinton says: “I want to take this opportunity, sitting here with you, to announce that I am resigning from the Fox News presidency. ”

She adds: “I think that we should just leave that behind us and whoever they want to blame for anything, they’re going to have to find somebody else.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s