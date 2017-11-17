Community Thanksgiving Dinner short $5,000; needs your help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The 50th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is just around the corner. Dinner organizers are in need of your help with donations since they’re $5,000 short of their goal of about $11,000.

Organizers are also looking for non-perishable food donations that can be dropped off at any Topeka Fire stations. But it’s all made possible by the donations from local businesses and neighbors in the community. But organizers say the dinner isn’t just for people in need.

“This is for those who would rather not dine alone and that’s all it is about,” Community Thanksgiving Dinner helper, Myron Johnson said. “It’s about coming together in fellowship at the Ag Hall on Thursday at noon. You’ll have a meal that’s absolutely free to anybody who wants to come around.”

Friday, November 17, 2017 at noon is the last day for you to get your meal delivered to you. You can call (785) 295-3998. Those calling will be asked to provide their name, address and phone number. Meal requests are limited to one per person and three total per household.

You can sign up to be a volunteer by visiting the Topeka Rescue Mission website at http://www.trmonline.org or by calling the mission at (785) 354-1744. You can volunteer anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday next week.

You can money donations too. Monetary donations are accepted at all CoreFirst Bank & Trust locations or may be mailed to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, P.O. Box 432; Topeka, 66601.

The dinner will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Ag Hall.