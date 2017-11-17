Forgery and theft incident being investigated in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a recent forgery and theft incident in Riley County.

Riley County Police filed the report Thursday morning at 10:15 in the 300 block of Plymate Ln.

Officers listed Julian Latham, 36, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported a known male suspect forged a check in his name and cashed it.

RCPD said the total loss reported in this case is $800.

Police tell KSNT News no arrest has been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112. or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.