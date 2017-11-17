Latest Hollywood tear jerker is reality for a local family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s just a movie to most people, but for one local family, it’s reality.

The latest Hollywood tear jerker, “Wonder” is about a boy who has Treacher Collins Syndrome. A condition that affects the development of bones and other tissue in the face.

Makayla Hainline is 8 years old and has the syndrome, but she isn’t letting that stop her from lighting up a room.

Makayla’s mom and dad had no idea she was going to be born with Treachers Collins, but when they did figure it out, it didn’t matter.

“My husband took my hand and said this is our daughter and were going to raise her just like we raised our other daughter,” Angie Hainline said. “This is the four of us and if they can’t take it, then they don’t need to be a part of our life.”

Makayla’s family agrees one of the hardest parts is when people stare.

“If people would just say, hey you know we notice that she’s a little different, can you explain or do you want to talk about it, just ask questions, don’t just stare,” Angie Hainline said.

“People stare at her and I think its very rude,” Makayla’s sister Mariah said. “And I literally step in front of her and I usually stare back, like how does it feel to be stared at.”

Some days are harder than others, like January 27th, when Makayla had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Angie Hainline says even in the toughest of times, Makayla is the purpose of their family.

“It’s like you know what, God gave her to us for a reason and he made our family a lot stronger and he knew she had a purpose and it was to be a part of our life,” Angie said.

The three of them like to karaoke in the car, to see who’s best.

“I love hearing their laugh, like that’s the best thing, even if you’re having a bad day, just hearing them two back there cracking up, it can’t help but put a smile on your face,” she said.

And when Makayla was asked what else she wanted to say about her family, she only had one answer.

“We’re a strong family,” Makayla Hainline said.

“That’s a good thing to add, we are a strong family,” Angie Hainline said.

Makayla said no matter what comes their family’s way they’ll take it on together.

Even though Makayla’s family has already seen the movie Wonder, she and her classmates will be seeing it together on Tuesday morning.

And doctors consider Treacher Collins Syndrome a rare disorder.

It affects about 1 in 50,000 newborns worldwide. Some symptoms include small upper and lower jaws, ears, and cheekbones. And while there are treatments to help make life a little easier, there is no known cure.