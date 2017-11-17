Law center named after well-known judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Bar Foundation is dedicating their center in downtown Topeka after the late Justice Robert L. Gernon.

He lost his battle to cancer in 2005, but his impact on the legal community will last a lifetime.

His daughter, Rebecca Gernon, spoke at the ceremony. She remembers her father as a man dedicated to work and family.

“He especially enjoyed it when the decision-making had a sense of humor,” she said. “I guess that was the part he liked about being a lawyer and a judge. He taught us that when we are faced with difficult moments with difficult decisions on a daily basis, that would help give us a chance to make things better.”

Thanks to donations, the center was able to retire the mortgage on the building.