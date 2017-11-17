LKPD and RCPD warn students about safety during Thanksgiving break

LKPD and RCPD are working together to promote safer university communities. Please see the attached information on remaining vigilant and safe during the Thanksgiving break. pic.twitter.com/XPDQRQkvCM — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) November 17, 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Lawrence Police Department and Riley County Police sent out a statement Friday about staying safe during holiday breaks.

They want to remind students “areas of high densities of student housing are often targeted by criminals during breaks in the academic calendar because a majority of residents are out of town.

Both agencies continue to investigate cases involving the Kansas College Rapist. All incidents, excluding the first one, happened during a break from classes at the University of Kansas or Kansas State University.

The police departments encourage those who are not traveling during Thanksgiving break to pay extra attention to activities surrounding your home and to exercise personal safety.

Some tips and suggestions they made are:

Keep doors and windows closed/locked.

Keep premises well lit at night.

Never let strangers know if you live alone.

Plan several escape routes from your home.

Do not walk or jog alone at night.

Never open door to strangers; require ID of service or repair people.

Lawrence Police and Riley County PD encourage the public to report crimes in progress to 911. For non-emergent reports call (785) 537-2112 in Manhattan or (785) 832-7509 in Lawrence. The public can also contact CrimeStoppers by calling (785) 539-7777 in Manhattan and (785) 843-TIPS in Lawrence.