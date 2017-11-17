Man involved in north Topeka triple murder sentenced to life in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 34-year-old Topeka man has been senteced in connection with a triple murder earlier this year.

On Friday, Joseph Krahn was senteced in Shawnee County District Court to three life sentences. He would be eligible for parole after 150 years.

Last month Krahn entered a plea to no contest to three counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Luke Davis, Nicole Fisher and Matt Leavitt. Their bodies were discovered in mid-March at a North Topeka house in the 100 block of NW Grant St.

Three others are being held for trial. The trial for Brian Flowers is set for March 19, 2018, the trial for Shane Mays is set for March 12, 2018 and Joseph Lowry’s trial has been set for April 9, 2018.

Kora Liles is also charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault in the case. Her trial is set for February 12, 2018.