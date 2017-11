TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on scene of a minor injury accident Friday morning in western Shawnee County.

The crash was reported at 7:37 in the 2900 block of Auburn Rd. Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash involves two vehicles and only minor injuries have been reported.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

The scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

KSNT News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.