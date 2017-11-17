Multiple suspects arrested in Flint Hills Mall burglary

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to a burglary at a local mall.

The Emporia Police Department reports officers responded to the Flint Hills Mall on November 4, 2017 for an alarm. Police said two business in the mall were victims of a burglary.

Police said on Thursday four people have been arrested for the incident. They have been identified as Jeffrey Muoio, 43, Cheryl Dains, 47, Julian Castillo, 22, and Nicole Rice, 37, all from Emporia.

Muoio was arrested in connection to the actual burglary to the mall, possession of meth, possession of Marijuana and other drug crimes.

Dains was arrested for the burglary, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castillo was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

Rice was arrested for possession of stolen property as well as additional charges including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of stimulants with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and felony flee and elude. Police said many of Rice’s charges stem from an officer being dragged a short distance during a car stop while investigating this crime.

Police said the Lyon County Attorney’s Office will make the final determination of formal charges on all of the suspects involved.