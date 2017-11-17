Rep. Jenkins says tax bill was “easy yes vote”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) is back in Kansas after voting “yes” on the GOP’s new tax plan.

While at her own job fair in Topeka, Jenkins said that casting one of the 227 “yes” votes wasn’t a difficult decision.

“When you represent a district like mine in Kansas, you know it’s going to benefit the vast majority of Kansans, so it was an easy yes vote.”

Thirteen other Republicans in the House of Representatives voted the other way. Jenkins believes they did so because their constituents don’t like the loopholes that were removed that helped the wealthiest Americans.

As for Kansas, Jenkins says most economists say this plan will do great things for the state’s economy and help the most vulnerable.

She says the plan has, “given a much needed tax break to hard working low-to-middle income families.”

On the Senate side of things, Jenkins says she will let them work out if they will add the removal of the Affordable Care Act mandate. If passed, both chambers will meet in a conference committee and work out the differences of the two plans.