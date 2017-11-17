The warmest day of the month, rain chances into the weekend

We’re tracking the warmest day we’ve had since before Halloween! We have to travel all the way back to October 29th, since we’ve had a day of 70°+. Expect highs right around 70° this afternoon, with help from clearing skies and breezy (warm) south winds. The south breezes will be gusting upwards of 25 mph at times today. And for some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 54° – so a high near 70° is some 15°+ above that seasonal standard. There is a wrinkle to today’s forecast, though. We’re tracking a bunch of cloud cover out there through at least lunchtime. And out of those clouds (that moved in last night), could fall some rain prior to noon. Most spots will stay dry today, with that morning rain chance highest across the eastern counties. In other words, the closer you are to US-75 or Kansas City, the better chance you have at the 30% rain chance today.

Recent computer models have everyone dry into the early afternoon, with clearing skies across our western counties (places near and west of Manhattan). If that sunshine comes quickly, some lower 70s wouldn’t be out of the question. Warm weather is being quickly funneled into our neck of the woods, out ahead of tonight’s large cold front. This always happens, especially this time of the year. The warmest weather days happen just hours before a major cold front arrives. As the front passes tonight (heading into Saturday morning) there is another chance at some rain showers. Tonight’s rain chance is mainly for spots north of I-70, though. Some of these same computer models have our entire viewing area dry by mid-morning on Saturday. Don’t expect temps much warmer than the lower 50s on Saturday afternoon, though. That means tonight’s cold front will bring temps, some 20°+ cooler, with it! It’s all relative though – the lower 50s are right where we should be for late November.

Speaking of – we’re now within a week of Thanksgiving, so all eyes are on the latest forecast updates! At least in terms of our weather forecast, across E. Kansas – the travel forecast is looking great! We’re actually getting ourselves into a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather – starting tomorrow. This stretch will last at least a week! That means day after day of sun-filled skies and night after night of starry skies. Expect daytime temps in the 50s and nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s throughout this time period. Wednesday is one of the busiest days of travel all year and we’ll see bountiful blue skies, with a high around 50°. For Turkey Day itself? Well – no fun weather for the Turkey Bowls this year! Expect more sunshine and a high around 55°! We’ll keep our eyes on the extended forecast and tweak things as we see fit, over the next several days. However, we have high confidence in the dry stretch of weather upcoming and that means you should absolutely count on nice weather for the entire week of Thanksgiving! Stay tuned.

