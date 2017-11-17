Tracking rain chances and colder weather for Saturday

What we’re tracking:

Rain chances

Breezy weather

Average temperatures for holiday week

Temperatures were very warm across the region today. Some locations were 20 degrees above average! If you like spring, enjoy it while it lasts because more seasonable weather is on the way. A cold front will be pushing through our area tonight which will drop temperatures into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning. We’re expecting patchy rain to move through tomorrow morning, better chances off to the north and east. Not everyone will get wet but pack the umbrella before heading out just in case. We’ll clear out by late morning allowing us to warm into the low 50s for highs. Winds will be strong out of the north around 20-30 MPH throughout the day tomorrow. we’ll be falling into the 20s for lows Saturday night.

A cold start Sunday will give way to more seasonal weather for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s across the region. For Monday, a stout southerly wind will warm temperatures to the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front will push through on Tuesday helping temperatures fall back into the 40s the day before Thanksgiving.

Your Thanksgiving forecast looks good for Northeast Kansas! Conditions will be sunny and dry and temperatures should top out around 50. Black Friday also looks dry with slightly warmer temperatures!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller