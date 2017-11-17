Washburn Tech students create alternatives to holiday drinks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at one NE Kansas college got to learn you can still enjoy the holidays without adding the booze to it.

AAA Kansas teamed up with Washburn Tech to host a holiday mocktails event.

The tech center’s culinary students gave “tasting” judges a non-alcoholic twist on popular holiday cocktails. the drinks were judged on presentation, creativity and taste.

Jennifer Haugh of AAA Kansas just want students to be merry and safe heading into the holiday season.

“We can kind have a discussion that there’s lots of options there. There’s lots of cool things you can do with these drinks. Lots of different things to put in them and really fun.”

Our very own Christina Reis was one of the celebs who took part in judging the event. She enjoyed tasting all the samples.

With @ChristinaKSNT as she’s judging holiday mocktails. See the story on #KSNTNews at 6! pic.twitter.com/1ZX9I5kADi — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) November 17, 2017

AAA wants to remind the public that if you are planning to drink at a holiday party, make sure you always have a designated driver.