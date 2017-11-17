Woman beaten, kidnapped then escaped attempted rape

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was taken into custody by the Topeka Police department after beating, kidnapping and attempting to rape a woman in Central Topeka.

According to Lt. Steve Roth, police received several calls around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday of a woman being attacked and forced into an SUV in the 1000 block of SW Clay.

Shortly after, a security guard near 29th and SE Indiana called police and said he was flagged down by the victim who needed help. She told officers that she was beaten and forced into a brown Cadillac SUV where the suspect attempted to rape her.

Early Friday morning, officers saw the Cadillac and conducted a high risk stop, taking the suspect into custody after a brief struggle.

Leroy Hudson, of Topeka, was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections for kidnapping, aggravated battery, and attempted rape.

The victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries.

 

