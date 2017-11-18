Dog alerts woman to house fire

Tinker & Kiki help save homeowner from a house fire. The woman's husband can be seen holding the dogs in this photo. Courtesy, Topeka Fire Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 817 SW Watson Ave. just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

TPD said the homeowner was awakened by one of her dogs and discovered her house full of smoke. The woman and her two dogs were able to get out of the home safely.

Topeka Fire said they were able to put out the fire quickly. No other nearby homes were damaged.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a lamp that came into contact with a sofa in the basement of the home.

 

