Firefighters respond to grass fire at Colbert Hills Golf Course

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Colbert Hills Golf Course Saturday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Keith Habbart, the fire started just after 3 p.m. in a grassy area near the Colbert Hills Par-3 Course.

Habbart says the fire burned about 3 acres and was put out within 30 minutes.

No nearby homes or property were damaged.

The cause of the fire is believed to be discarded fireplace ashes. Habbert says wind did play a factor in the fast-moving fire.

