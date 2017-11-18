First “Teen Fun Night” success

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been one month since community volunteer Curtis Pitts created his Stop Young Violence plan.

Saturday night was the kick-off for one of the steps in the plan, Teen Fun Night.

The downtown YMCA is staying open late just so Topeka teens have a safe place to spend their Saturday nights, and dozens of people are taking advantage of it.

The first Teen Fun Night has even drawn attention from district nine councilman elect Michael Lesser and two-time NAIA All-American at Washburn Tom Meier.

“We all have the same goal, the goal is to have a safe place for these kids, teach them some life skills and hopefully bring some mentor ships to them as well,” Lesser said.

“I think we need a lot more of it here in Topeka, and really want to get in to some volunteering that attracts kids to these good events,” Meier said.

Lesser said it’s important for these teens to know there are people who care about them.

“And care about them enough to spend their time on a Saturday night to make sure they have a safe place to go and enjoy themselves,” he said.

And the teens are doing just that.

“It’s a good, safe place to go,” Daveigh Boyd said and his friend Brayden Rodgern agreed with that.

“And it’s better than staying at home sitting on the couch,” Kasyn McCall said.

“I enjoy seeing all the kids come out and having somewhere to go,” volunteer Brenda Beaver said.

Other volunteers said they love giving their time back to these teens and providing a safe place to have fun.

If you want to volunteer for Teen Fun Night it’s as simple as going to the downtown YMCA on Saturday nights.