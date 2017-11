TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 3rd annual Cortez Holiday Light Show kicks off Saturday night.

Lights stay on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The light show will run through January 1, 2018 and takes place in southeast Topeka at 3919 SE 30th Terrace.