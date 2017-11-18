National Adoption Day makes dreams come true in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Children and their future families released balloons outside the Shawnee County Saturday to celebrate National Adoption Day.

It's National Adoption Day. Around 20 children finalized their adoptions today at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/YX1W5R3Vhi — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) November 18, 2017

Around 20 kids finalized their adoptions in Topeka, while hundreds more wait in foster care. It’s a day Billie Jo Bentley feared may never come.

“My husband and I have been foster parents for six years and we were always wanting to adopt and we had our hearts broken,” said Billie Jo.

In May 2016, Billie Jo and her husband Duane began fostering three kids, Thomas, Owen and Ruby, that would change their lives forever.

This couple has been fostering these kids for over a year and a half but today their family is now complete. They made matching sweatshirts to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/N9n6SjVmPA — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) November 18, 2017

“They’re beautiful kids. They’re inspiring and we wanted to complete our family with these three kids,” said Duane.

The kids wore matching sweatshirts that said “Wanted Chosen Loved Adopted” on the front, with their new names and the date on the back.

“It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me,” said Thomas.

The excitement brought out a lot of tears as Billie Jo waited to officially become a mom.

“It’s the start of our forever family. We finally got the family that God’s always intended for us to have,” said Billie Jo.