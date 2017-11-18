Rain wraps up this morning, noticeably cooler and windy

Passing showers will wrap up later on this morning. Even as spots mix in dry time, it’ll be a cloudy start to the day. As the rain pushes out, gradually clearing conditions will move in in its place. Sunshine will make its return, but it’ll still be noticeably cooler for today. We trade out the 70s from yesterday, for upper 40s and lower 50s for today’s high temperatures.

Strong winds from this morning will stick around for the entire day. Cool winds out of the north and northwest will be sustained between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph at times.

Those strong winds will still to subside later on tonight. Lighter winds with clear conditions will allow temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the 20s for tonight.

Sunday will usher in a mild and quiet weather week ahead. Beyond this morning’s rain chance, no significant rain chances are in the mix through the next several days. Mostly sunny conditions will go along with mild temperatures primarily in the 50s.