Father accidentally shoots son in hunting accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 11-year-old is recovering after being shot in the face during a hunting trip with his family.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Sunday morning at the Walk-in-Hunt field in the 26000 block of South Dean Road. That’s a couple miles south of the town of Pretty Prairie.

It was there, 37-year-old Jean Carlos Alcala was hunting with his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew.

Officials say Alcala swung his 12-gauge shotgun to shoot at a flying bird. His son had walked a little ahead of him and was hit in the face by the spray.

They said the wounds were minor and the child was treated at a Wichita hospital around 9:30 a.m.