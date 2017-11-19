Klemz caps off season with All-American honors at NCAA Nationals

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

It has been a long season, but I wouldn't be where I am without my… https://t.co/cB2EHtFgKR — Jacob Klemz (@J_B_K_) November 19, 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sophomore Jacob Klemz earned All-American honors for the first time in his career Saturday, finishing in 32nd place at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships.

After starting the 10K race in 88th place, Klemz shot up 31 spots to 57th after the second kilometer. He eventually reached the All-American threshold after the 5K mark, where he advanced to 39th place. He briefly fell to 41st, but quickly climbed back into the top 40 to solidify his All-American status.

He also reigned supreme over the other MIAA runners in the race, as conference team participants Missouri Southern State University and the University of Central Missouri did not have a runner finish above 54th place.

After finishing his freshman campaign 3rd, 5th and 58th in the conference, regional and national championship events, respectively, he improved upon those marks as a sophomore. He won the individual conference title, placed third in regionals, and finished his season 32nd in Saturday’s event. He led the Ichabods to an eighth-place conference team finish, and a 19th-place regional mark in 2017.

For more information on the 2017 men’s cross country season, visit wusports.com.