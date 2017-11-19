Man dies after Saturday night shooting in northwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police said a 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in northwest Topeka Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to calls of multiple gunshots in the area of NW Fairchild and NW Jackson.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in front of 1114 NW Jackson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim, 36-year-old David Davis, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.