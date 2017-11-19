Meriden man dies in Sunday morning crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after a one vehicle crash in northern Shawnee County Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 7:45 a.m., they received a call from a citizen reporting the accident.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found a 1992 Honda Civic flipped over at the bottom of a ravine to the northwest of the intersection of NE Kimbal Rd and NE 35th St.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Kyle T. Neidigh of Meriden.

Deputies said Neidigh had been travelling east on 35th St. when he left the roadway to the north at a curve in the road. Neidigh was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.