Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Northwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Saturday night Katrina Bayless heard gunshots outside her house and called police.

She said the next thing she knew, the entire street was full of lights and sirens.

“My front yard was a crime scene, and that’s kinda surreal,” Katrina said. “And you know who wants their front yard as a crime scene?”

Topeka Police found a man with gunshot wounds in front of a house on N.W. Jackson. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Katrina said the neighborhood has been getting better, but this still has her in shock.

“But when it happens and when someone dies, it’s just a real shocker and it’s just a reality that I don’t like,” Bayless said.

After she realized how bad the situation was she couldn’t go to sleep, but her 19-year-old son didn’t feel the same.

“I’m just kind of like oh, another one, you know,” Andrew Bayless said. “It’s sad, it just happens so much.”

With at least 25 murders just this year and several other shootings in the Capital City, he says it’s not something he’s surprised about anymore.

“It just seems to keep happening more and more often,” Andrew said. “It doesn’t seem to sink in as much anymore.”

Police are investigating this shooting as suspicious and there is no suspect obtained at this time.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.