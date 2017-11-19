Sunny and mild week ahead

Light westerly winds for Sunday morning, will shift to be out of the southwest by the afternoon. Winds will pick up some strength, but aren’t anticipated to be nearly as strong as they were on Saturday. Southwesterly winds will be sustained between 5 and 15 mph. That warm breeze, as well as more sunshine throughout the day on Sunday, will allow temperatures to rebound back into the middle to upper 50s.

As day turns to night, a few more clouds will start to stroll through Northeast Kansas. That additional cloud cover, with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph, will prevent temperatures from dropping off quite as much. Overnight lows will be a mix of 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will usher in the beginning of a mild and quiet weather week ahead. We’re not tracking any rain chance in the mix through the next several days as of right now. Mostly sunny conditions will go along with mild temperatures primarily in the 50s.

For Thanksgiving itself, it’ll be a chilly start with morning temperatures in the 30s before temperatures max out near 60 degrees. Black Friday shoppers will see a slight warm up with upper 30s during the morning, and low 60s by the afternoon.