TARC success family will help kick-off light show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At 11 months, the Martinez’ youngest child wasn’t crawling. She couldn’t move from sitting to laying down. Today she’s running and jumping, thanks to the help of a physical therapist at TARC Child Services.

Sarah Dahlstrom, a physical therapist at TARC, told the Martinez’ her goal was for their daughter, Malanai, to crawl to the Christmas tree. With only a month to reach that goal, Luis Martinez didn’t think his daughter would be crawling in time for Christmas.

“It was nice to think, oh that would be nice, but I wasn’t thinking it would be possible,” he said.

Much to his and his wife’s surprise, Malanai crawled to the tree on December 25th.

A few months later, she walked through the grass on their front yard.

Today, Malanai has graduated from her physical therapy and is running and jumping with her two older brothers.

Her physical therapist said TARC tries to help parents without adding more work to their lives.

“We just give them some little snippets and things that they can use during their current routines to make those improvements,” Dahlstrom said.

Lisa Martinez said the therapy was worth the time.

“We had to do some work, but it was pretty easy to us,” she said. “I just can’t believe that it was so overwhelmingly successful.”

TARC is heralding that success at its annual Winter Wonderland Light Show. The family will help flip the light switch to kick-off the show on Wednesday.