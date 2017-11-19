Washburn students celebrate culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local students from all backgrounds came together on Sunday.

The Washburn University International Club hosted its annual Celebration of Cultures at White Concert Hall.

The event was an opportunity for students of all backgrounds to celebrate their own cultures and learn about others.

Students had booths set up that represented their county with things like food and artifacts.

They also performed dances, musical performances and martial arts.

One student participated in the event for the first time.

“I think this is wonderful because we get to explore and represent our country,” Rachana Uprety said. “And it always feels good to represent our country and spread culture.”

Along with the performances, there was also a fashion show.

Topeka High School students and the Music for the Sole Project also performed at the event.