Cancelled local fundraiser saved, rebranded

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is doing what they do best – building something new!

The Manhattan Area Habitat For Humanity has saved their previously cancelled “hoedown” fundraiser.

Office Manager, Melody Sexton, told KSNT News in October the event had been cancelled due to “location problems.” Further inquiry revealed the fundraiser would be rescheduled for 2018.

Now – thanks to a little elbow grease and a new idea, the fundraiser is being rebranded. The “Holiday Hoedown” is now set for Dec. 1 at the Houston Street Ballroom.

Communications Director, Marie Kelley said almost everything will stay the same. The only element missing will be the events silent auction. Kelley said hosting the fundraiser during the holiday season also adds a new layer of excitement for the habitat team.

“A lot of people are looking for extra ways to give back and this is our way of giving back to the community by really celebrating them and what they have done.”

All money raised will benefit the organizations 2018 builds. Currently averaging 1-2 homes a year, the Manhattan chapter hopes to increase their efforts. Every dollar raised helps further that goal.

Tickets can be purchased for $15.00 through the groups website.