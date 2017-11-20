Donations are still needed for community Thanksgiving dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- We are now just days away from Thanksgiving and a group of volunteers are getting ready to serve the Topeka community.

KSNT was at the Kansas Expocentre Monday afternoon as the preparations for the big Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner were underway.

Volunteers already have been setting up tables and chairs. Some were also busy in the kitchen from putting pumpkin pies in the oven to cutting up the turkeys.

Volunteer Pauline Johnson has been involved in the community dinner since the very beginning–which was 50 years ago. She said it’s always an honor to help on a holiday like this.

“I love it and when I think about some of the people who would not have a nice Thanksgiving dinner, like homeless people, just let them come here,” Johnson said. “Topeka has been so great to us.”

The Thanksgiving Community Dinner Committee still needs the community’s help. Donations of food are needed. Those items include:

– Canned green beans

– Canned jellied cranberry sauce

– Canned yams

– Canned evaporated milk

– Canned chicken broth

– Boxed instant mashed potatoes

– Boxed stuffing mix

– Brown sugar

– Regular sugar

You can drop these items off at the Ag Building at the Kansas Expocentre Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.