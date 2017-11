TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former News Director and Anchor Nate Hill made a special guest appearance on the KSNT News Morning Show in honor of the station’s 50th anniversary.

The television favorite started his broadcasting career in 1996 as a sports intern for KSNT. Hill took on many roles during his nearly two decade career, including sports director, anchor, and news director. He now works at Edward Jones as a financial advisor.