Fox & Friends to visit Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A well-known Topeka restaurant will be in the national spotlight and the owner wants you to come out and support.

The Fox and Friends show is going live at the Hanover Pancake House in downtown Topeka on Tuesday.

One of the anchors, Steve Doocy, is a former KSNT anchor and is from Abilene.

The restaurant owner tells us an anonymous person reached out to Fox to plan the live show.

He said he’s excited to show the restaurant off to the whole country.

“You don’t know really what’s going to happen,” Scott Albrecht said. “It is an event that’s early in the morning, so we’re really excited for everybody to come and talk and give their opinions.”

You can catch the live show tomorrow morning from 5 to 8.

Albrecht said he would love to have a big turnout for this event. The restaurant will be offering early bird specials for those who come out and support.