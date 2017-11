TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an injury accident Monday afternoon in downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash was reported at 12:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Kansas Ave. involving a semi and a pickup truck.

The extent of injuries or the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

