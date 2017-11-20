Kansas high school student found shot in laundromat

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — School officials say a teenager found fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat was a high school sophomore.

The Kansas City Star reports that police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and asking the public for information. Police haven’t released the teen’s name, but Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools officials said Sunday he was a sophomore at J.C. Harmon High School.

Police were called to the laundromat in the Argentine neighborhood after the body was discovered Saturday morning. Police said they think the shooting occurred Friday night.

 

