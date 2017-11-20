Kansas offers basketball lottery for low-income students

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Student Senate and Kansas Athletics is offering a lottery system to make games at Allen Fieldhouse more accessible for some underserved students.

Kansas Athletics is offering a lottery system for 20 free tickets for every men’s basketball game for low-income, first-generation students and Pell Grant recipients.

The Lawrence Journal-World reportsstudent body president Mady Womack says the system was meant to counterbalance an increase of about $25 in the cost of the student All-Sports Combo ticket package during the last few years. She says the senate is considering other ways to make student experiences more accessible.

Spokesman Jim Marchiony said the new system is part of a larger plan to reduce student ticket prices by reallocating 420 seats previously reserved for students to Kansas donors.