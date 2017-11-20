KSNT turns 50: The hometown anchor team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many people have come and gone from the KSNT News anchor desk, but the hometown team of Amy (Lietz) Sharpe and Ron Harbaugh sticks out.

A routine story for former KSNT anchor Ron Harbaugh at a Topeka school introduced him to his co-anchor years before they shared the anchor desk together.

Then a fifth grade student, Amy nominated her teacher for the station’s “My Favorite Teacher” contest. It was a story that would come up after she became an anchor at KSNT.

Amy said the tape of the interview resurfaced eventually, but it wasn’t something the duo talked about much on the air to avoid highlighting the age difference of the two.

Ron and Amy became one of KSNT’s strongest anchor teams, helped in part, because both were Kansans. Ron grew up in Great Bend and Amy was a native of Topeka. Despite their Kansas roots, neither planned to stay at KSNT for as long as they did.

“The longer I was there the more I enjoyed being there,” Ron said. “Time went on and before I knew it, it had been 20 years.”

Ron left in 1999, while Amy stayed on for nearly another decade eventually leaving in 2008.

Amy lives in Lincoln, Neb. and works at her church. Ron is retired and lives with his wife in Florida.