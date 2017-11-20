Lynn Jenkins visits local YMCA

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka YMCA branches are working to better serve local veterans.

The “Y” is partnering with the VA to provide new services and discounts to people who served in the military.

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins was in town to see some of those services at the North Topeka branch Monday.

“I used to be a chair of the YMCA board years ago,” Jenkins said. “And so this organization is special to me and certainly to see this good work they’re doing for veterans is incredibly important.”

Some of the new services include things like personalized rehabilitation, special programs and classes dedicated to veterans, and even a new obstacle course.

Veterans pay $27 for a single membership, single parent families pay $32 and all other families pay $37.