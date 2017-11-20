More money buys more help for Shawnee County DA office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office will hire two new attorneys. This comes after getting more of your tax dollars from the county commission.

Commissioners approved a request by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay for an extra $200,000.

Kagay requested the funds after an additional criminal court division was added.

The money will be used to hire people to staff the new division.

“We assign two prosecutors to each of the criminal divisions for scheduling purposes and for managing that case load,” Kagay said. “And so because the court has made that move, I am wanting to make a corresponding move in my office that we can adequately prosecute those cases and ensure public safety in the community.”

Also at Monday morning’s commission meeting, Shawnee County Public Works Director Tom Vlach shared with commissioners an award the county got for its Willard Bridge Replacement Project.

The award was recently given to the county at the Kansas Association of Counties Conference.