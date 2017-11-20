Officials encourage safety during hunting season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Within the last week there has been three hunting accidents in Kansas. Two happened in Barton County and one in Reno County.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife said last year there were a total of seven hunting accidents with no deaths.

They said the most important part of hunting safety is to be visible and to always be aware of your surroundings.

“The most common cause of hunting incidents these days is what we call swinging on game,” said Ron Kaufman, Director of Information Services for the Kansas Department of Wildlife. “Where hunters are so focused on the animals they are trying to shoot that they forget about other folks that might be in the way.”

He also said there are “ten commandments of firearm safety.”

Treat every gun as if it is loaded. Control the gun muzzle at all times. Guns not in use are to be unloaded and stored with actions open. Be sure the barrel and action are clear of obstructions and that only proper ammunition is carried with every gun in use. Be sure of your target identification before you pull the trigger, and always know what lies beyond the target. Never point a gun at anything you don’t want to shoot. Never climb a fence or tree or cross a ditch or other obstacle with a loaded gun; and never pull a gun toward you by the muzzle. Never shoot at water or a flat, hard surface; and always be sure your backstop is adequate. Store guns and ammunition separately, out of reach of people who are unfamiliar with safe gun handling. Never handle a firearm or operate a vehicle while you are affected by alcohol or drugs.

For more information on hunting safety, education, and requirements click here.